Reliance Retail's revenue hits ₹73,720cr, expands to nearly 20,000 stores
Reliance Retail just posted an 11% jump in net revenue, hitting ₹73,720 crore for April-June 2025.
The company's grocery and fashion sections did especially well, helping it hold onto its spot as a retail leader in India.
Reliance now has nearly 20,000 stores across India
Reliance didn't slow down on expansion—388 new stores opened this quarter, bringing the total to nearly 20,000 across the country.
Transactions shot up by over 16%. That's a lot of shopping bags.
JioMart sees daily orders soar by 175% year-on-year
JioMart, Reliance's quick delivery service, saw daily orders soar by 68% compared to last quarter and an impressive 175% year-on-year.
Still, it has some catching up to do with competitors who deliver even faster since JioMart relies on regular stores instead of special warehouses.
Even so, it keeps making its mark in India's busy e-commerce scene.