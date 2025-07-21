Reliance Retail's revenue hits ₹73,720cr, expands to nearly 20,000 stores

Reliance didn't slow down on expansion—388 new stores opened this quarter, bringing the total to nearly 20,000 across the country. Transactions shot up by over 16%. That's a lot of shopping bags.

JioMart sees daily orders soar by 175% year-on-year

JioMart, Reliance's quick delivery service, saw daily orders soar by 68% compared to last quarter and an impressive 175% year-on-year.

Still, it has some catching up to do with competitors who deliver even faster since JioMart relies on regular stores instead of special warehouses.

Even so, it keeps making its mark in India's busy e-commerce scene.