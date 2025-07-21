Public funding now top choice for late-stage capital: Report

Startups nudged to focus on clear valuations, good governance

There were also record secondary exits of ₹20,000+ crore, as early backers like Peak XV and TPG cashed out profits through block deals.

After a shaky start with heavy foreign investor outflows early in the year, global investors made a strong comeback by Q4 thanks to India's steady economy and hopes for lower interest rates.

The report also nudged startups to focus on things like clear valuations and good governance if they want lasting success—plus gave shoutouts to Zomato joining the NIFTY50 and Swiggy making it into NIFTY Next 50.