Public funding now top choice for late-stage capital: Report
Indian startups just had a big year, raising over ₹44,000 crore (about $5.3 billion) from the public markets in FY25 through IPOs and other offerings.
According to the Rainmaker Group's latest report, this marks a major shift—public funding is now the top choice for late-stage capital, with twice as much raised here compared to private investors.
Startups nudged to focus on clear valuations, good governance
There were also record secondary exits of ₹20,000+ crore, as early backers like Peak XV and TPG cashed out profits through block deals.
After a shaky start with heavy foreign investor outflows early in the year, global investors made a strong comeback by Q4 thanks to India's steady economy and hopes for lower interest rates.
The report also nudged startups to focus on things like clear valuations and good governance if they want lasting success—plus gave shoutouts to Zomato joining the NIFTY50 and Swiggy making it into NIFTY Next 50.