US sanctions bill unlikely to sway India's Russian crude purchases
What's the story
India is unlikely to reduce its crude oil imports from Russia in the near future, despite the recent US Senate sanctions bill. The legislation, known as the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, targets countries that continue to import Russian energy. However, industry sources and analysts believe that its impact on Indian purchases will be limited in the short term.
Tariff details
US Senate passes tariff bill targeting Russian oil imports
The US Senate passed the bipartisan bill on August 7, with a vote of 86-11.
It originally proposed tariffs as high as 500% on countries importing Russian oil but has now been amended to include a secondary tariff structure of up to 100%.
The legislation now moves to the House of Representatives, which will consider it when it reconvenes on August 31.
Supply security
Russian crude is an important supply hedge for Indian refiners
India imports nearly 88% of its oil needs, with Russia accounting for almost half.
In June-July, Russian crude imports hit around 2.7 million bpd, making up over 50% of India's total intake.
"Russian crude has effectively become an important supply hedge for Indian refiners," said Sumit Ritolia, modeling and refining manager at commodity market analytics provider Kpler.
This was especially true during recent Middle East supply risks when US allowed temporary sanctions flexibility to keep Russian barrels flowing into India.
Market implications
Disruptions to Russian oil flow could tighten global oil availability
The US Senate's decision to impose stricter sanctions on Russia raises concerns over Russian crude flows.
However, Ritolia said it doesn't change the short-term outlook for Indian or Chinese purchases.
"Any disruptions to Russian oil flow would eventually tighten global oil availability and markets if not replaced by alternative crude oil sources," he added.
Import caution
Sudden reduction in Russian oil imports could push up prices
Analysts have warned that a sudden reduction in Russian oil imports could tighten global balances and push up prices.
It could also increase India's import bill, widen the current account deficit, and put pressure on energy supply security.
"The issue is therefore not simply whether Russian barrels can be redirected to other buyers, but whether enough alternative crude is available to replace them without tightening the global market further," said Ritolia.