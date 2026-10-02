US sec proposes crypto custody rules after Senate bill stalled

If these rules go through, advisers could keep crypto themselves or use state trust companies as custodians, opening up more ways for funds to invest in digital assets.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said "existing regulations had failed to keep pace with the rapid expansion of digital assets" and "Today's proposal would provide a clear regulatory framework for the custody of crypto assets, giving investment advisers and funds a compliant pathway where none existed before."

The public gets 60 days to share their thoughts before anything is finalized.