SEC investigation into bankrupt EV maker Fisker has ended

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has closed its investigation into bankrupt electric vehicle (EV) start-up Fisker . The existence of the probe was revealed in October 2024 in Fisker's bankruptcy case. The SEC had issued subpoenas to the company and indicated that it might need to request or subpoena additional documents for its ongoing investigation.

Investigation details Investigation was closed in September 2025 TechCrunch learned about the closure of the investigation after filing a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in January. The SEC's FOIA department confirmed it had found "approximately 21.7GB of electronically maintained records" related to the probe. The agency usually doesn't release records if investigations are still open, and clarified in a follow-up email that this particular case "was closed in September 2025."

Company struggles Fisker filed for bankruptcy in June 2024 Fisker filed for bankruptcy in June 2024, after a series of issues with its first EV, the Ocean SUV. The company had spent years making ambitious claims about radical new technologies but kept changing its direction. It also faced severe financial difficulties leading up to its downfall. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy process was used by Fisker to sell off its remaining inventory of Oceans to a ride-hail driver leasing company and liquidate other assets.

