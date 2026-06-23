US stock futures decline as South Korean index crashes 10%
What's the story
US stock futures plummeted by up to 2% on Tuesday, signaling a weak start for Wall Street. The decline was triggered by a crash in South Korea's KOSPI index, which then deepened global tech selling across Asia and other markets. The Nasdaq 100 futures fell over 2%, while S&P 500 futures dropped more than 1% during pre-market trading. Dow Jones futures were less affected, declining by some 0.4%.
Market impact
KOSPI index crash triggers regional tech sell-off
The trigger for this market downturn was South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index, which crashed by a staggering 10%. The fall was led by semiconductor giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, with Samsung tumbling over 10% and SK Hynix plunging over 12%. This heavy selling wiped billions of dollars off their combined market value. The decline also affected other tech stocks in the Asia Pacific region.
Investor concerns
AI-driven rally faces headwinds as investors reassess
The sell-off has raised fresh concerns about the sustainability of the AI-driven technology rally. Investors are now questioning if the massive spending on AI infrastructure will generate returns sufficient to justify soaring stock valuations. The MSCI Asia Pacific Information Technology Index fell nearly 5%, snapping an eight-session winning streak. Market participants are now looking toward Micron Technology's quarterly earnings due later this week for clues on demand for AI-related memory chips and data-center spending outlook.
Market response
Foreign investors led the exodus amid AI-led bull market
In response to the KOSPI index's fall, domestic retail investors stepped in to buy the dip. However, foreign investors led the exodus, selling more than 4 trillion won ($2.6 billion) worth of KOSPI shares. The June 23 rout highlights a market increasingly dependent on momentum-driven buying and AI-related optimism. Despite concerns over stretched valuations and crowded positioning, many analysts still view this decline as a correction within a broader AI-led bull market rather than the start of a prolonged downturn.