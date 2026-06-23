US stock futures decline as South Korean index crashes 10%

Investor concerns

AI-driven rally faces headwinds as investors reassess

The sell-off has raised fresh concerns about the sustainability of the AI-driven technology rally. Investors are now questioning if the massive spending on AI infrastructure will generate returns sufficient to justify soaring stock valuations. The MSCI Asia Pacific Information Technology Index fell nearly 5%, snapping an eight-session winning streak. Market participants are now looking toward Micron Technology's quarterly earnings due later this week for clues on demand for AI-related memory chips and data-center spending outlook.