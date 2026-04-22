US stocks fall as Hezbollah attacks fuel U.S.-Iran clash fears
Business
US stocks took a dip on Tuesday, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all were trading slightly lower.
The main reason? Fresh worries about conflict in the Middle East after news of Hezbollah rocket attacks raised fears of a bigger U.S.-Iran clash.
Even strong earnings reports couldn't fully calm the nerves.
Amazon and UnitedHealth rally, Apple slips
On the bright side, companies like Amazon said on Monday it will invest up to $25 billion in AI startup Anthropic, bumping its stock up 1.2%.
UnitedHealth also impressed with better profit forecasts, sending its shares nearly 9% higher.
Meanwhile, Apple's stock slipped 2.4%, leaving some investors wondering what's next for the tech giant.