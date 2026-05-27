US stocks inch higher on AI optimism, oil price drop
Business
US stocks inched higher on Wednesday, with investors feeling upbeat about artificial intelligence and a noticeable drop in oil prices.
The Dow was at 50,487.16 at the opening bell, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also saw small gains.
Micron Technology shares jump over 5%
Oil prices slid after Iran signaled it doesn't expect a new conflict with the US soon, easing some nerves.
Meanwhile, Micron Technology's stock jumped over 5% as excitement around its AI tech pushed its value higher.
Still, tensions near the Strait of Hormuz keep energy markets on edge, so things aren't totally calm just yet.