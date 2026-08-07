US stocks mixed after job losses, investors eye Fed hike
Business
US stock markets kicked off Friday with mixed vibes. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both climbed, but the Dow slipped a bit.
This all happened after unexpected job losses last month made investors wonder if the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again soon.
S&P 500, Nasdaq rise, Dow dips
The S&P 500 jumped 0.33% and Nasdaq went up 0.71%, as traders hoped weaker job data might convince the Fed to pause rate hikes.
Meanwhile, the Dow dipped just 0.07%, a sign that some folks are staying cautious and keeping an eye on what these employment numbers mean for future money decisions.