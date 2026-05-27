US stocks mixed as Dow rises 335 points, Nasdaq flat
Business
The US stock market had a mixed day, while the Dow Jones soared by 335 points (thanks in part to Procter & Gamble's more than 3% boost), the S&P 500 barely budged, and the Nasdaq stayed flat.
So, not everyone was celebrating on Wall Street.
Zscaler plunges on weak guidance
Oil prices fell below $90 per barrel after Iran said it would reopen key shipping routes soon.
That helped some parts of the market rally, but tech—especially cybersecurity—had a rough time.
Zscaler's shares plunged nearly 30% after weak revenue guidance, dragging down other big names like Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike too.
The day really showed how different sectors can move in opposite directions, all at once.