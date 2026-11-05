US stocks rally after Democrats's midterm win, Dow +1,569.40
Business
Big day on Wall Street: US stocks rallied after the Democrats's midterm win.
The Dow Jones gained 1,569.40 points (up 3.03%) to hit its highest single-day gain of 2026 so far.
Investors seem hopeful that a split government could lead to new policy changes.
Stocks split across sectors after election
The election shake-up had different effects across sectors: Apple and Microsoft hit record highs, while NVIDIA struggled with regulatory worries.
Amazon's stock climbed 7%. Meanwhile, AMD posted strong earnings and Duolingo's user surge sent its shares up nearly 30%.
On the flip side, McDonald's faced concerns over slowing same-store sales growth.
Investors are also keeping an eye on possible changes in housing and pharmaceutical policies as things settle post-election.