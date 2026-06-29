US stocks rise as Nasdaq jumps 1.3% on tech surge
Business
The US stock market got a solid boost on Monday, with the Nasdaq up 1.3%, mostly thanks to a surge in tech stocks.
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones also saw gains, as investors felt more confident after the US and Iran agreed to pause recent tensions.
Tech stocks rally before jobs report
Meta and Amazon both jumped nearly 4%, while Alphabet rose 3%. Shares also climbed after news a company is joining the Nasdaq-100 next month.
Oil prices edged up too.
Now, everyone's watching for Thursday's jobs report: it could shape what happens with interest rates next.