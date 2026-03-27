US stocks slide into correction amid rising Iran tensions
Business
US stocks took a dive this week as tensions with Iran ramped up.
The Nasdaq-100 slipped 1.4%, and the Dow fell 10% from its February high, putting both in correction territory.
Even though President Trump tried to calm nerves, market swings haven't let up.
Oil jumps nearly 5% to $112
Oil prices jumped nearly 5% to $112 a barrel, raising worries about inflation and making global supply chains more unpredictable, especially for countries that rely on Middle Eastern oil.
While Trump hinted at talks with Iran, Tehran denied it and kept up military action.
With no clear end in sight, investors are staying cautious and bracing for more market ups and downs.