US stocks slip as oil nears $100 amid slowing manufacturing
Business
US stocks slipped on Thursday, with the S&P 500 down 0.3%, Dow Jones off by 0.5%, and Nasdaq-100 just slightly lower.
The drop happened as oil prices shot up toward $100 a barrel and new data showed US manufacturing growth slowing down.
European markets felt it too, with the STOXX Europe 600 falling by 1.2%.
Neel Kashkari cites interest rate uncertainty
Rising energy costs and shaky economic signals are making things tricky for both investors and companies.
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari pointed out there's still a lot of uncertainty about where interest rates are headed to keep inflation in check.
Meanwhile, tech firms like Micron are hopeful about AI demand but also warn their profits could get squeezed, showing just how mixed the outlook is right now.