US strikes on Iranian targets push oil up, gold falls
Business
Oil prices just got a bump thanks to rising tensions in the Middle East, mainly after US strikes on Iranian targets and news of lower US oil stockpiles.
Brent crude climbed to $92.29 a barrel and WTI hit $88.97, while gold kept sliding, dropping 1.4% to its lowest point since March.
Reports say US Apache shot down
Things got even tenser after reports that a US Apache helicopter was shot down, sparking fresh worries about U.S.-Iran conflicts.
This shook up not just oil but also precious metals: silver slipped 0.6%, and platinum and palladium edged down too.
Meanwhile, the dollar stayed steady as everyone waits for key inflation numbers that could hint at what the Fed does next.