US Supreme Court skips Trump tariffs ruling again

The US Supreme Court has deferred its decision on a key legal challenge to President Donald Trump 's tariff regime. The case concerns whether Trump overstepped his authority in imposing global tariff measures. The justices are now heading into a four-week recess, pushing the earliest possible date for a ruling to February 20, when the court is expected to release opinions.

Tariff details The case revolves around Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariff initiative The case revolves around Trump's broad tariff rollout on April 2, known as his "Liberation Day" initiative. The measures imposed duties of up to 50% on a wide range of imports, along with separate levies on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China. The administration defended these actions citing concerns over fentanyl trafficking and national security under a 1977 statute that gives presidents special authority during declared emergencies.

Legal concerns Justices express doubts over the law's applicability During arguments on November 5, several justices expressed doubts about the applicability of the law for tariffs of such magnitude and extent. The court's decision to expedite the challenge had led critics to expect a relatively quick ruling. However, its failure to do so today has extended uncertainty for governments and businesses alike, including India which faces a combined tariff burden of 50%.

Possible outcomes Potential implications of a ruling against the administration A ruling against the administration could have major implications, potentially triggering over $130 billion in tariff refunds and diminishing Trump's ability to threaten new trade penalties. It would also be his biggest courtroom defeat since returning to the White House. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has defended the strategy, arguing that they're using "the economic might of the US to avoid a hot war."

