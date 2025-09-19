LOADING...
Supreme Court to hear Trump's tariff case on November 5
The Trump administration will submit its opening brief on Friday

By Mudit Dube
Sep 19, 2025
10:28 am
What's the story

The US Supreme Court will hear a case challenging the legality of President Donald Trump's global tariffs on November 5. The decision comes after a lower court ruled that Trump had exceeded his authority by imposing these tariffs under emergency powers. The case is based on Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs without congressional approval, raising constitutional concerns over executive overreach.

Legal showdown

Major test of presidential authority

The upcoming hearing will be a major test of presidential authority in shaping economic and trade policy. The Supreme Court's decision to expedite the case highlights its recognition of the issue's national and global significance. Along with the main case, a related challenge by Learning Resources, a family-owned toy company claiming economic hardship under the tariffs, will also be heard by the justices.

Ongoing impact

Tariffs remain in effect

Despite the legal challenges, Trump's tariffs have remained in effect throughout the appeals process. The Trump administration will submit its opening brief on Friday, just 10 days after the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case. Briefs from challengers are expected about a month later. The apex court has granted emergency relief to the Trump administration in 18 consecutive cases, underscoring the significance of this ruling in the context of executive economic power boundaries.