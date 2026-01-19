US Supreme Court to rule on Trump's tariffs tomorrow

The US Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its next round of rulings on January 20 at 10am ET. The upcoming session will address several important cases, including a major challenge to President Donald Trump 's global tariffs. The court has announced that it may issue opinions in argued cases during a scheduled sitting on Tuesday, but has not specified which cases will be decided.

Legal implications Tariff challenge tests presidential authority The case challenging Trump's tariffs is one of the most important issues before the court. It tests the limits of presidential power and whether the court will curb Trump's broad assertions of executive authority since he took office in January 2025. The ruling could have significant consequences for global trade and the international economy.

Opposition Trump's tariffs challenged by businesses, states Trump imposed "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from almost all US trading partners under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, citing a national emergency due to persistent trade deficits. His administration is appealing lower court rulings that found he overstepped his authority. The lawsuits challenging these tariffs were filed by businesses affected by the levies and 12 US states, mostly Democrat-led.

