US tariff on Indian goods: ECGC steps in to help
Indian exporters—especially in shrimp, leather, and textiles—are getting some backup from the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) after the US slapped a hefty 50% tariff on their goods.
ECGC's new moves include covering losses from undelivered shipments and boosting bank credit coverage up to ₹50 crore without extra charges.
ECGC is now focusing on new markets
To help exporters bounce back, ECGC is eyeing fresh markets in Latin America, Africa, and South-East and East-Asia.
In 2024-25, they supported exports worth ₹8.55 lakh crore—even as profits dipped a bit from last year.
For smaller exporters, bank loan coverage has been bumped up to 90%, and more processes are now digital for smoother support during tough global trade times.