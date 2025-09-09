US tariff on Indian goods: ECGC steps in to help

ECGC is now focusing on new markets

To help exporters bounce back, ECGC is eyeing fresh markets in Latin America, Africa, and South-East and East-Asia.

In 2024-25, they supported exports worth ₹8.55 lakh crore—even as profits dipped a bit from last year.

For smaller exporters, bank loan coverage has been bumped up to 90%, and more processes are now digital for smoother support during tough global trade times.