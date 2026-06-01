US tariff review pushes copper higher in New York, London Business Jun 01, 2026

Copper is getting pricier in New York and London, thanks to the US weighing refined-copper tariffs, with an updated recommendation due by June 30, 2026.

With American premiums now higher than global rates, ports are seeing a rush of imports before any decision drops.

The price hike, up 5% in May, has also been supported by US stockpiling, weaker-than-expected mine supply, and AI-related enthusiasm.