US tariff review pushes copper higher in New York, London
Copper is getting pricier in New York and London, thanks to the US weighing refined-copper tariffs, with an updated recommendation due by June 30, 2026.
With American premiums now higher than global rates, ports are seeing a rush of imports before any decision drops.
The price hike, up 5% in May, has also been supported by US stockpiling, weaker-than-expected mine supply, and AI-related enthusiasm.
Goldman Sachs issues $13,735 year-end forecast
Goldman Sachs just raised its year-end copper price prediction to $13,735 per ton, pointing to US stockpiling and weaker-than-expected mine supply.
As of Monday, June 1, 2026, copper was trading at $13,687.50 per ton.
The Commerce Department is still considering a phased tariff rollout starting at 15% in 2027, so markets are keeping an eye out for updates.