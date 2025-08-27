US tariffs on Indian goods: What it means
Starting August 27, the US will hit $48 billion worth of Indian goods with a hefty 50% tariff.
This mainly targets textiles and seafood, putting major pressure on factories in places like Tiruppur, Noida, and Surat.
Electronics, pharma, and petroleum products are safe for now—but the seafood industry could see big losses since the US buys around 40% of India's exports.
India is taking steps to tackle the situation
India isn't just watching from the sidelines. The government is rolling out a ₹25,000 crore Export Promotion Mission to help local exporters stay competitive and is also thinking about tweaking GST rules to support affected sectors.
Trade talks with the US are still ongoing (even if visits are postponed), and India's also looking to team up with other countries so it isn't so dependent on one market.