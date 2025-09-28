Next Article
US tariffs won't hurt UP businesses: MSME Minister
Business
At the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida, MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan reassured local entrepreneurs that US tariffs won't hurt any Uttar Pradesh businesses.
The government is actively listening to concerns from key hubs like Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Kanpur.
Sachan assured that "no enterprise would be impacted" by the tariffs imposed by the US.
Relief for startups, business owners
This news is likely a big relief for young business owners and startups eyeing global markets.
With exports more than doubling to ₹1,86,000 crore, UP is aiming to become India's e-commerce hub.
These moves not only boost confidence but also create fresh opportunities—putting Uttar Pradesh on track toward a trillion-dollar economy.