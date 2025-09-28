US tariffs won't hurt UP businesses: MSME Minister Business Sep 28, 2025

At the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida, MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan reassured local entrepreneurs that US tariffs won't hurt any Uttar Pradesh businesses.

The government is actively listening to concerns from key hubs like Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Kanpur.

Sachan assured that "no enterprise would be impacted" by the tariffs imposed by the US.