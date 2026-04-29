US tech stocks slide as ChatGPT misses 1 billion target Business Apr 29, 2026

US tech stocks slid on Wednesday after news broke that ChatGPT didn't hit its goal of 1 billion weekly active users by the end of 2025.

This sparked worries about whether the company can keep up with its pricey AI projects, and partners like Oracle and CoreWeave saw their stock prices drop.

The whole sector felt it, with the Nasdaq-100 falling 1.3% and the S&P 500 also dipping.