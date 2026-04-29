US tech stocks slide as ChatGPT misses 1 billion target
US tech stocks slid on Wednesday after news broke that ChatGPT didn't hit its goal of 1 billion weekly active users by the end of 2025.
This sparked worries about whether the company can keep up with its pricey AI projects, and partners like Oracle and CoreWeave saw their stock prices drop.
The whole sector felt it, with the Nasdaq-100 falling 1.3% and the S&P 500 also dipping.
Anthropic moves and UAE OPEC shift
The tech world is feeling uncertain as rival Anthropic makes moves in coding and enterprise AI, just as big names like Alphabet Inc., Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Apple are about to share their earnings.
On top of that, global markets got another curveball when the UAE announced a shift in its OPEC position, a move that could mess with oil prices and make things even shakier for investors already on edge.