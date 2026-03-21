US to build massive data center at old uranium plant

Construction kicks off in 2026

Construction kicks off in 2026 and is expected to create thousands of jobs, as part of a U.S.-Japan trade and investment initiative that includes $33.3 billion in Japanese funding tied to the natural-gas generation component.

The site will also get a nuclear campus.

This isn't just about new buildings: it's about keeping the US ahead in AI and tech while aiming to help lower electricity costs in the region.