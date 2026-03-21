US to build massive data center at old uranium plant
Big news out of Ohio: the US Department of Energy is teaming up with private partners to build a massive 10-gigawatt data center at the old Portsmouth uranium plant in Piketon.
Most of the power (9.2 gigawatts) will come from natural gas, and this project is part of President Trump's push to ramp up US energy production and tech jobs: think fusion, quantum computing, and national security.
Construction kicks off in 2026
Construction kicks off in 2026 and is expected to create thousands of jobs, as part of a U.S.-Japan trade and investment initiative that includes $33.3 billion in Japanese funding tied to the natural-gas generation component.
The site will also get a nuclear campus.
This isn't just about new buildings: it's about keeping the US ahead in AI and tech while aiming to help lower electricity costs in the region.