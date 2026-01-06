US to receive over $600B in tariff revenue, Trump claims

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the country will collect over $600 billion in tariffs. He made the statement on Monday, saying that America is "far stronger" in terms of national security and finances due to these levies imposed on other countries. The announcement was made via a post on Truth Social, Trump's social media platform.

Media criticism Trump criticizes media for not reporting tariff income In his post, Trump criticized the media for not reporting on the tariff income. He said, "We have taken in, and will soon be receiving, more than $600 billion in tariffs, but the Fake News Media refuses to talk about it because they hate and disrespect our country." The president also accused them of wanting to interfere with an upcoming tariff decision by the US Supreme Court.

Strength assertion Tariffs strengthen US's national security and financial standing Trump emphasized that the tariffs have made the US "far stronger" from a national security and financial standpoint. He also said they have made America more respected than ever before. The president's statement comes months after he announced a series of tariffs on imports from various countries, claiming that the US had been treated unfairly in trade matters.