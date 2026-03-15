US to refund $166B in tariffs: How businesses can claim

The US government is preparing to return $166 billion in disputed tariffs to businesses, following a Supreme Court ruling that deemed certain tariffs illegal. The refund process is being facilitated by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) through an online platform called the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE) portal. This will allow companies to file refund claims electronically, expediting the process significantly.

Digital platform CAPE portal and the refund process The CAPE portal is a key part of the Trump tariff refund process, which has been designed as a four-step system. First, businesses will submit their refund requests through this online platform. It will be the primary interface for companies to upload details of their tariff payments and supporting documents. This digital approach is expected to simplify the process and handle a large number of claims efficiently.

Claim evaluation Claims move into mass-processing stage next After the initial submission, the CAPE portal will move claims into a mass-processing stage. Here, officials will review large volumes of claims at once. This automated review is intended to prevent delays and speed up refunds. In the third step, government analysts will conduct a detailed review of refund findings to ensure each company paid the disputed tariffs and determine the exact refund amount.

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Payment process Refunds will be transferred directly to companies' bank accounts Once claims are approved, refunds will be transferred directly to the company's designated bank account. This electronic payment system ensures a faster and more transparent distribution process. The first version of the CAPE portal will focus on straightforward claims, with more complicated cases being handled later as the system expands. This phased approach is likely to make the refund process smoother for businesses.

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Legal impact Supreme Court ruling on IEEPA tariffs The refund effort stems from a landmark legal ruling involving tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled that the government lacked legal authority to collect certain tariffs under that law. The decision immediately raised questions about billions of dollars already paid by American businesses. Following this ruling, Senior Judge Richard Eaton ordered the government to create a refund mechanism and return money to companies.