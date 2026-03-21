US to release oil from its emergency reserves soon
What's the story
The first batch of oil from US President Donald Trump's planned emergency release is set to hit the market soon. The move comes as part of the administration's efforts to keep fuel prices in check. According to a document from the US Energy Department, some 45 million barrels will be released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
Market response
Brent crude trading above $100 a barrel
Refiners and traders have shown interest in nearly half of the 86 million barrels offered by the administration. The response comes after Brent crude trading above $100 a barrel amid the Iran war, which has virtually halted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a major global oil transit route. On Friday, Brent closed at over $112 per barrel.
Price disparity
US prices surge to highest levels in nearly 4 years
Despite the global oil crisis, the US crude benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), has been trading at a steep discount to Brent. This is partly due to the massive release of US emergency reserves, which is improving the supply outlook for Gulf Coast refiners. However, retail petroleum prices in the US have surged to their highest levels in nearly four years.
Election impact
Retail fuel prices surge amid Iran war fallout
The sudden spike in fuel prices has put Trump under political pressure to act. The upcoming midterm elections, which will determine control of both houses of Congress, depend on public perceptions of living costs. Polls indicate that Americans are not pleased with Trump's economic policies.
Global effort
US stockpile release part of broader IEA plan
The US's stockpile release is part of a broader relief plan coordinated by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The initiative involves at least 30 countries releasing up to 400 million barrels of oil to bring down energy costs. Under the exchange offer, eight firms including refiners and traders will borrow 45.22 million barrels from this emergency cache with a premium of at least 18%, as late as 2028.