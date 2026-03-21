US to release oil from its emergency reserves soon

The first batch of oil from US President Donald Trump 's planned emergency release is set to hit the market soon. The move comes as part of the administration's efforts to keep fuel prices in check. According to a document from the US Energy Department, some 45 million barrels will be released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

Market response Brent crude trading above $100 a barrel Refiners and traders have shown interest in nearly half of the 86 million barrels offered by the administration. The response comes after Brent crude trading above $100 a barrel amid the Iran war, which has virtually halted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a major global oil transit route. On Friday, Brent closed at over $112 per barrel.

Price disparity US prices surge to highest levels in nearly 4 years Despite the global oil crisis, the US crude benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), has been trading at a steep discount to Brent. This is partly due to the massive release of US emergency reserves, which is improving the supply outlook for Gulf Coast refiners. However, retail petroleum prices in the US have surged to their highest levels in nearly four years.

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Election impact Retail fuel prices surge amid Iran war fallout The sudden spike in fuel prices has put Trump under political pressure to act. The upcoming midterm elections, which will determine control of both houses of Congress, depend on public perceptions of living costs. Polls indicate that Americans are not pleased with Trump's economic policies.

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