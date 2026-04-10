US trade court hears challenge to Trump's global 10% tariff
Business
A US trade court is set to hear arguments over Trump's 10% global import tariff, rolled out in February 2026, actually holds up legally.
24 mostly Democratic-led states and two businesses are pushing back, saying the move ignored a Supreme Court ruling that had already tossed out similar tariffs.
The hearing is happening today in New York.
First presidential use of Section 122
This is the first time any president has used Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which was meant for emergency financial crises, not regular trade deficits.
The outcome could set new limits on how much power presidents have to slap on tariffs without Congress weighing in, so it's a big deal for future US trade policy.