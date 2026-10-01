US Treasury yields jump, 10-year at 5.31% and 30-year 5.65%
US government bond yields are spiking, with the 10-year hitting 5.31% (the highest since 2007) and the 30-year topping 5.65%, a level last seen in 2002.
This jump is mostly thanks to stubborn inflation, pricier energy, and a wave of investment in AI.
A recent dip in oil prices gave markets a quick breather, but the bigger trend has people paying attention.
Higher yields raise borrowing costs
When the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield's biggest quarterly increase since 1994, borrowing money gets more expensive for everyone, from big companies to folks taking out loans.
The Federal Reserve's rate hikes are making investors nervous about what's next for inflation and economic growth.
For now, everyone's watching to see how these changes could ripple through jobs, business investments, and even your future loan rates.