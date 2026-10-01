US Treasury yields reach highest since 2002 amid growth, inflation

Big moves in the US bond market: Treasury yields just reached levels we haven't seen since 2002.

The 10-year yield climbed to 5.34%, and the 30-year hit 5.7%, thanks to strong economic growth, stubborn inflation, booming AI infrastructure spending, bond-market volatility, and expectations of further Fed rate hikes.

This jump has investors on edge, with Earl Davis, head of fixed income at BMO Asset Management, saying the 30-year yield above 6% is "inevitable" and likely this month if things stay this unpredictable.