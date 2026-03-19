US unemployment claims fall to 205,000
Business
Unemployment claims in the US fell by 8,000 last week, landing at 205,000, lower than experts predicted and within the recent range of weekly claims.
Even with some economic bumps, layoffs are still rare.
Continuing claims rose to 1.86 million
The four-week average of new claims also dipped to just over 210,000. But more people are staying on unemployment: continuing claims rose to 1.86 million.
After a rough February with job losses from bad weather and strikes and a slight uptick in the unemployment rate, the latest numbers suggest jobs are holding steady for now.