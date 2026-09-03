US unemployment claims rise to 206,000 as job market holds
Business
Unemployment claims in the US went up a bit last week, with 206,000 people filing, just above the previous week's 204,000 and slightly above the initial estimate of 205,000.
Even with this small bump, numbers are still near historically low levels, showing the job market is holding steady.
US continuing claims rise to 1.779 million
The four-week average for claims nudged up slightly to 207,250.
People staying on unemployment benefits also increased by 8,000 to 1.779 million.
Despite these minor changes, overall filings remain low, so the US job scene is still looking pretty solid.