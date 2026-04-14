US waiver lets India become 2nd-largest Russian fossil fuels buyer

Asia receives 90% of Russia's oil

With Western sanctions on Russia, most of its oil is now heading to Asia: China and India together take 90% of shipments.

In March, Indian state refineries boosted their Russian imports by 148%.

Interestingly, despite European Union bans on Russian crude products, the EU still imported €304 million worth of oil products from refineries in India, Turkiye, Brunei, and Georgia combined last month, raising calls for tighter checks on these shipments.