US weekly unemployment claims fall to 197,000, lowest since July
Business
The US job market is still going strong: last week, new unemployment claims dropped to 197,000, the lowest since July.
Even with rising energy prices and global tensions, companies are holding onto workers, likely because it's still tough to find staff after the pandemic.
Employers added about 80,000 jobs monthly
So far this year, employers have added about 80,000 jobs each month.
August saw a jump with 162,000 new jobs, though that's way less than the massive hiring spree of 2021-22.
For September, experts expect around 90,000 new jobs and an unemployment rate holding at about 4.1%.