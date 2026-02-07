US considering further tariff reductions on Indian goods

The interim framework of the trade deal includes major tariff concessions and changes aimed at boosting trade. India has agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on US industrial goods, as well as a wide range of food and agricultural products. Meanwhile, the US has agreed to cut reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18%, opening up a huge market in sectors like textiles & apparel, leather & footwear, plastic & rubber products.

Tariff removal

Other key features of the trade deal

The US has also agreed to remove tariffs on certain Indian aircraft and aircraft parts. The deal mentions India getting a preferential tariff rate quota for automotive parts. Further, tariffs will be reduced to zero on a wide range of products such as generic pharmaceuticals, gems, and diamonds. Both countries have agreed to provide preferential market access in sectors of mutual interest on a sustained basis.