USA Rare Earth kicks off magnet production in Oklahoma

The company is also developing a mine in Texas

After signing a non-binding deal for $1.6 billion in funding with the Department of Commerce, USA Rare Earth is also planning to develop a mine in Texas and is targeting a 2028 start-up to keep their supply chain local.

They've even acquired U.K.-based Less Common Metals to boost their capabilities.

It's all part of a bigger push for more U.S.-made tech parts and less reliance on overseas sources, a slow but important shift for industries that power everything from EVs to national security.