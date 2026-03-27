USA Rare Earth kicks off magnet production in Oklahoma
USA Rare Earth is opening a new rare-earth magnet production line in Stillwater, Oklahoma, with shipments starting April 2026.
The big idea is to make the US less dependent on China for magnets used in things like cars and defense gear.
By the end of 2026, the production line aims to reach full speed at 600 tons per year.
The company is also developing a mine in Texas
After signing a non-binding deal for $1.6 billion in funding with the Department of Commerce, USA Rare Earth is also planning to develop a mine in Texas and is targeting a 2028 start-up to keep their supply chain local.
They've even acquired U.K.-based Less Common Metals to boost their capabilities.
It's all part of a bigger push for more U.S.-made tech parts and less reliance on overseas sources, a slow but important shift for industries that power everything from EVs to national security.