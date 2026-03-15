Modi government urged to use cooking oil for making aviation-fuel

The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Association has suggested using used cooking oil (UCO) to produce sustainable aviation fuel in India . The industry body, which is a leading platform for promoting SAF production and deployment, emphasized the need to explore all technological pathways and feedstock routes to decarbonize aviation. The sector contributes about 2-3% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Suggestions What did SAF Association recommend? The SAF Association has recommended the Indian government use UCO for SAF production and avail Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) benefits. The body also suggested stronger collection systems across restaurants, hotels, catering services, and food processing industries. It believes that if India collects just 15% of commercial UCO, it could produce around 1.36 million tons of SAF annually, far exceeding the estimated SAF demand of 0.8 million metric tons required for India's 5% blending target by 2030.

Mandate acceleration SAF blending roadmap in line with global decarbonization commitments The SAF Association has also urged the Indian government to fast-track its SAF mandate. The country is likely to introduce a SAF blending roadmap of 1% by 2027, 2% by 2028, and 5% by 2030. This move is in line with global aviation decarbonization commitments. The association believes that technology integration, innovation, as well as investment across diverse feedstocks will be key in developing a globally competitive SAF ecosystem in India.

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