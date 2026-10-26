UTI launches Nifty India New Age Consumption Index Fund
Business
UTI Mutual Fund just rolled out the UTI Nifty India New Age Consumption Index Fund, a passive equity fund that lets you invest in India's evolving consumption trends.
The fund tracks an index covering 75 companies in areas like automobiles, jewelry, hospitality, and fintech.
Subscriptions are open now until November 5, 2026.
Minimum ₹1,000 no entry exit fees
You can start investing with as little as 1,000 rupees and add more in 1-rupee steps. Plus, there are no entry or exit fees.
The fund is only available in a growth option under both direct and regular plans.
Managed by Sharwan Kumar Goyal and team, the fund could benefit from future policy moves like tax relief or GST tweaks aimed at boosting spending sectors.