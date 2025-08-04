Utkarsh SFB's stock crashes 60% from 52-week high

Loans and profit

The bank's bad loans (Gross NPA) shot up to 11.4% from just 2.8% a year ago, and Net NPA also climbed to 5%.

Instead of a profit, the bank posted a loss of ₹239 crore this quarter—last year, it was sitting on a ₹137 crore profit.

Provisions more than doubled to ₹410 crore as the bank tried to cover potential losses, while loan growth slowed down as focus shifted to recovering dues rather than giving out new loans.

All these factors have weighed heavily on the share price.