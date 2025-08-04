Next Article
Why Repono's IPO listing is a surprise
Repono Limited's IPO opened on the BSE SME platform at ₹90 per share—about 6% lower than its ₹96 issue price.
This was a surprise, since the IPO saw massive interest and was oversubscribed nearly 65 times, with even the gray market expecting a strong debut.
What does Repono do?
Launched in 2017, Repono handles warehousing and logistics for oil and petrochemical companies.
They manage crude oil terminals for government clients, move fuels like diesel and ATF, and offer engineering services plus freight forwarding to big industry players.
What will the funds be used for?
The funds raised will help Repono upgrade their tech—think forklifts, pallet systems, warehouse software—and cover day-to-day operations.
The company says this will help them boost efficiency as they grow.