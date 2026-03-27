Uttar Pradesh cancels 25,000cr AI MOU over Puch AI concerns

Invest UP cites governance and transparency

Invest UP said canceling the deal was about keeping things transparent and following good governance. As they put it, "No rights or obligations remain."

The plan had included building futuristic AI parks and even an "AI city" near Lucknow, about 3% of the state's annual budget.

But this isn't Puch AI's first setback; an earlier MoU with Andhra Pradesh had not progressed materially; the state was seeking a working pilot and had made no financial commitment.

This serves as a reminder that big promises need real substance behind them.