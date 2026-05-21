Uttar Pradesh courts Apple and partners to boost electronics manufacturing
Uttar Pradesh is chatting with Apple and its partners to bring more electronics and semiconductor manufacturing to the state.
Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma shared that big names like Microsoft are already around, and talks with Foxconn and others are ongoing.
The goal? Make UP a bigger player in tech hardware, using new policies and central government schemes.
UP expands tech hubs beyond Noida
UP isn't stopping at just Noida: there are plans for electronics clusters in other cities too.
The state also wants data centers outside the National Capital Region and is offering incentives to attract manufacturers.
Some major semiconductor proposal, including one from Torq Semiconductor and Hiranandani Group, is waiting for central approval as part of UP's push to spread tech growth across more regions.