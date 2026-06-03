Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath tweaks semiconductor policy 2024
Business
Uttar Pradesh just tweaked its Semiconductor Policy 2024, hoping to grab the attention of big electronics manufacturers.
Led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state wants to stay competitive and line up with India's national goals for chip-making.
Uttar Pradesh mandates 3 year operations
Now, investors have to keep their factories running for at least three years once they start production.
The idea is to bring in serious players and boost semiconductor and electronics manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh, without adding extra costs for the state.
The updated policy runs for five years and aims to support semiconductor and electronics manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh.