Vadilal Industries posts ₹55cr profit, proposes ₹43 per share dividend

Vadilal full year revenue rises 21%

Looking at the full year, Vadilal's revenue grew 21% to ₹1,503 crore, though annual profit only edged up by 3% to ₹155 crore.

On the workplace front, an independent audit confirmed that contract workers at its Bareilly, Dharampur, and Pundhra plants were paid at least minimum wage.

The company now plans to digitize wage records and add biometric systems for extra transparency.