Vadodara plans India's 1st public blue municipal bond, ₹200cr
Business
Vadodara is making waves by planning India's first public blue municipal bond, hoping to raise up to ₹200 crore by July-August 2026.
The money will go toward projects that help manage water better: think cleaner rivers, improved wastewater treatment, and protecting aquatic life.
VMC commits international bond verification
VMC says the bond will meet strict international standards and be checked independently, so investors know it is legitimate.
This move follows Vadodara's earlier green bond success and comes as more Indian cities are turning to these bonds for urban upgrades.
With new government incentives and rising interest in sustainable finance, expect more cities to follow Vadodara's lead soon.