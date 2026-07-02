Valar Atomics and NVIDIA demo Utah microreactor running Blackwell chips

NVIDIA DSX cooling slashes water use

Valar's reactor uses helium instead of water for cooling, while NVIDIA's DSX design features closed-loop liquid cooling that slashes annual water use from millions of gallons to nearly zero.

With growing concerns about energy-hungry data centers, especially before the upcoming November midterm elections, this project is all about making AI greener and more sustainable.

Valar founder Isaiah Taylor said the startup is attempting to demonstrate that nuclear projects can be done quickly.