Valve to contest lawsuit accusing it of promoting illegal gambling

Valve, the gaming giant behind popular titles like Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2, has announced its intention to contest a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The lawsuit accuses Valve of promoting " illegal gambling " through in-game loot boxes. In an email sent to players in New York, Valve expressed disappointment at the allegations and defended its practices.

Defense strategy Valve compares loot boxes to baseball, Pokemon cards Valve contends that loot boxes, or mystery boxes as they call them, are a common feature in many games and even in real life. The company pointed out that items like baseball cards, Pokemon cards, and Labubu also fall under this category. Since 2023, Valve has been working with the AGs to clarify how its virtual items and mystery boxes function.

Gameplay impact Most players don't open mystery boxes: Valve Valve stressed that players aren't forced to open mystery boxes to enjoy their games. The company also clarified that most players don't opt for this option as the items inside are purely cosmetic. Despite its legal battle with James, Valve has said it would comply if the state's legislature passes regulations regarding loot boxes.

Allegation rebuttal James's lawsuit alleged billions in revenue from virtual items James's lawsuit alleged that Valve has made billions by enticing users, many of whom are teens or younger, into gambling for expensive virtual items. The in-game mechanics were compared to a slot machine and could award items worth up to $1 million. However, Valve refuted these claims and emphasized its commitment to consumer rights in the digital gaming space.

Proposed changes Valve has 'serious concerns' over proposed changes Valve has expressed "serious concerns" over the changes the lawsuit wants it to make. These include making boxes and their contents non-transferable. The company believes that transferability of digital game items is beneficial for consumers as it allows them to sell or trade unwanted items for something else, just like tangible items such as Pokemon or baseball cards.