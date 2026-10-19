Varmora Granito posts profit tripling to 44cr and income 402.6cr

EBITDA rose 19% to ₹68.3 crore, boosting margins to 17%.

Even though exports dipped (thanks to higher freight costs and tensions in West Asia), Varmora's domestic sales climbed by 9%.

After its IPO in late September, the company saw a strong 27% revenue jump from last quarter.

It is also expanding into Northeast India with a new Assam facility and has stopped manufacturing ceramic tiles at its Solaris unit and plans to upgrade the facility to produce glazed vitrified tiles instead.