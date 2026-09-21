Varmora Granito raises ₹212.4 cr from 17 anchor investors

Big names like Goldman Sachs and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund joined in, along with Bandhan Mutual Fund and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹320 crore plus an offer for sale by Katsura Investments.

Varmora plans to use the funds to repay its borrowings and clear dues of its subsidiaries, and for general corporate purposes.

Shares are expected to list on BSE and NSE on September 29, 2026.