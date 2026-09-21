Varmora Granito raises ₹212.4 cr from 17 anchor investors
Business
Varmora Granito, known for its tiles and bathware, just raised ₹212.4 crore from 17 anchor investors before its IPO.
It sold 1.43 crore shares at ₹148 each, setting the stage for their public offering happening September 22-24, 2026.
Varmora Granito IPO includes ₹320 cr
Big names like Goldman Sachs and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund joined in, along with Bandhan Mutual Fund and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund.
The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹320 crore plus an offer for sale by Katsura Investments.
Varmora plans to use the funds to repay its borrowings and clear dues of its subsidiaries, and for general corporate purposes.
Shares are expected to list on BSE and NSE on September 29, 2026.