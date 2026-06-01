VCs back Indian AI push amid UPI cancelations, Coinbase expansion Business Jun 01, 2026

India's tech world is making headlines: venture capitalists are gearing up for a big push in artificial intelligence, hoping to spark the next major AI breakthrough here.

At the same time, digital payments via UPI are facing some bumps, with nearly 1 million subscription cancelations each month.

Meanwhile, Coinbase has picked India as its top spot for expansion in Asia-Pacific, and HCLTech might see changes as Xerox shifts parts of its business in-house.