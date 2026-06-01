VCs back Indian AI push amid UPI cancelations, Coinbase expansion
India's tech world is making headlines: venture capitalists are gearing up for a big push in artificial intelligence, hoping to spark the next major AI breakthrough here.
At the same time, digital payments via UPI are facing some bumps, with nearly 1 million subscription cancelations each month.
Meanwhile, Coinbase has picked India as its top spot for expansion in Asia-Pacific, and HCLTech might see changes as Xerox shifts parts of its business in-house.
HCLTech may face Xerox-driven workforce shifts
AI is getting serious investor attention as global talks heat up for new Indian innovation.
The UPI Help platform is struggling to keep users loyal despite widespread adoption.
Coinbase's focus on India shows the country's rising influence in crypto markets.
HCLTech could face workforce shifts due to Xerox restructuring its operations.